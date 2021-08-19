Prince Philip died aged 99 in April this year, before being buried in front of just 30 mourners at a Covid friendly funeral service a week later.Full Article
Prince William and Kate Middleton shed light on 'difficult time' after Philip death
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Prince William, Kate Middleton struggled through a 'difficult time' after Prince Philip’s death
The pair mailed “Thank You” cards to supporters who issued their well-wishes and condolences following Philip’s death and in..
FOXNews.com