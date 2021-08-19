Benedict Cumberbatch film The Power Of The Dog to premiere at LFF
Published
Jane Campion’s eagerly anticipated The Power Of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.Full Article
Published
Jane Campion’s eagerly anticipated The Power Of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.Full Article
The Toronto International Film Festival announced on Thursday that Emmy and BAFTA winner Benedict Cumberbatch will be the second..