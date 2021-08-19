Boy, five, who fell to his death from hotel window ‘was Afghan refugee’
Published
A five-year-old boy who fell to his death from a hotel window was an Afghan refugee whose family recently fled the Taliban, according to local reports.Full Article
'It's a really tragic story'
The boy's death at a hotel in the city centre is not being treated as suspicious, police say.