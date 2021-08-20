Football rumours: Jesse Lingard could leave Man Utd due to playing time fears

*Jesse Lingard *is reportedly ready to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes unless he is given assurances about regular playing time for Manchester United. The Telegraph says the England midfielder does not want to leave the club he joined aged seven but fears he will not get first-team football due to the presence of Bruno Fernandes. The paper adds that West Ham, where the 28-year-old spent time last season on loan, are interested in signing him.