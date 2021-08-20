Tragic five-year-old Afghan boy who fled Taliban and fell to death from hotel window is named
Mohammed Monib Majeedi died after the fatal fall from a Sheffield hotel window on Wednesday, August 18.Full Article
A top civil servant in charge of housing Afghan refugees said her team have "been in tears" over the death of a five-year-old boy..
A boy, five, died in a fall from a ninth-floor Sheffield hotel window just days after fleeing the Taliban, it has been reported.
A five-year-old boy who fell to his death from a hotel window was an Afghan refugee whose family recently fled the Taliban,..