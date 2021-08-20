Crystal Palace v Brentford
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Brentford.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Brentford.Full Article
The Blues midfielder is on loan at the Eagles and impressed on his debut against Brentford on Saturday afternoon
The Bees have another point on the board following scoreless afternoon at Selhurst PArk