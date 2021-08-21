The Brighton Indy Show – Preview and Review of the Brighton and Hove Independent Newspaper
Published
Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker, speaks to Nicola Caines, Editor of the Brighton and Hove Independent Newspaper, about this weeks edition and we also get a preview of next week’s publication also. In the show there is a discussion on the city’s recovery from Covid-19, Brighton and Hove Albion’s...read
The post The Brighton Indy Show – Preview and Review of the Brighton and Hove Independent Newspaper appeared first on Latest Bars Ltd.