Celtic sign Croatia defender Josip Juranovic from Legia Warsaw
Published
Celtic have signed Croatian international full-back Josip Juranovic from Polish side Legia Warsaw for an undisclosed fee.Full Article
Published
Celtic have signed Croatian international full-back Josip Juranovic from Polish side Legia Warsaw for an undisclosed fee.Full Article
The 26-year-old has left Legia Warsaw and will provide Ange Postecoglou help in a key position.
Croatia international Juranovic had appeared to be the number one target for the problem right back role at Celtic Park.