Owner of condemned alpaca Geronimo calls on Boris Johnson to intervene
Published
The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak to her to resolve the stand-off over the future of the animal.Full Article
Published
The owner of Geronimo the alpaca has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to speak to her to resolve the stand-off over the future of the animal.Full Article
Crowds of animal rights protesters march on Downing Street over the planned euthanisation of Geronimo the alpaca, who has twice..