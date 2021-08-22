Keir Starmer: Labour must modernise and become party of next 20 years to win
Published
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Labour to modernise and become “the party of the next 10 or 20 years” if it wants to win the next general election.Full Article
Published
Sir Keir Starmer has called on Labour to modernise and become “the party of the next 10 or 20 years” if it wants to win the next general election.Full Article
New Labour MP Kim Leadbeater says she is "absolutely honoured and so incredibly proud" to join the party at Westminster – after..