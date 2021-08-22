Katie Gill was rushed to hospital in early August with breathing difficulties before passing away two weeks later.Full Article
Mum of three, 31, who 'lived for her family' tragically dies of Covid
Mum-of-three, 31, dies with Covid just weeks before her second jab
The family of Katie Gill 'don't want any other families to go through what they have'
