Afghan evacuation something nobody has experienced before, officer says
Published
A British officer working in Kabul has told of his pride at how UK troops have dealt with an unprecedented and complex situation in the Afghan capital.Full Article
Published
A British officer working in Kabul has told of his pride at how UK troops have dealt with an unprecedented and complex situation in the Afghan capital.Full Article
By James Bovard*
After the Taliban captured Kabul far faster than anyone in Washington forecast, secretary of state Tony..