Growth slows to six-month low as staff shortages bite
A shortage of staff and problems in supply chains have hampered UK businesses so far this month as growth slowed to the lowest point in half a year.Full Article
The UK private sector growth eased sharply in August largely due to staff shortages and supply chain issues, flash survey results..