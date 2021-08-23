From August Bank Holiday Monday, Rochelle Humes will front the show five days a week, and Alison Hammond will co present on Monday morning and Friday morning.Full Article
ITV This Morning viewers at war after new guest host announced
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
GMB presenter Richard Madeley argues Dr Hilary Jones is giving 'misleading' coronavirus advice
Yahoo Style
Richard Madeley has accused Good Morning Britain's Dr Hilary Jones of "misleading" viewers over coronavirus advice after a..
Vernon Kay to be guest host on This Morning sofa
Belfast Telegraph