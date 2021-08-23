Piers Morgan confirms he won’t be returning to Good Morning Britain
Published
PIERS Morgan has confirmed he will not be returning to Good Morning Britain following his feud with Meghan Markle.Full Article
Published
PIERS Morgan has confirmed he will not be returning to Good Morning Britain following his feud with Meghan Markle.Full Article
The 56 year old former Good Morning Britain presenter and newspaper editor is sunning it up in Antigua currently
The former Good Morning Britain host controversially stated that only gold medals deserve to be celebrated.
Piers, aged 56, quit ITV GMB earlier this year, in a row over his coverage of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry