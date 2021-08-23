Extinction Rebellion protesters block Trafalgar Square
BBC Local News: London -- The activist group opens its fifth mass protest against fossil fuel use in London's Trafalgar Square.Full Article
A weekend that saw countless protests in London was rounded off with one by environmentalists Extinction Rebellion (XR) against..
Extinction Rebellion protesters march to Rupert Murdoch's London HQ