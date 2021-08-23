Former Royal Marine tells Joe Biden to 'get act together' and keep Afghan air corridor open
Published
Devon's Pen Farthing has urged supporters of the charity that he runs to help persuade the US President to not withdraw troops.Full Article
Published
Devon's Pen Farthing has urged supporters of the charity that he runs to help persuade the US President to not withdraw troops.Full Article
A former Royal Marine turned animal welfare charity boss in Afghanistan has urged the public to “get behind the Prime Minister”..