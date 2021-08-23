‘Hospital patients more likely to be infected with Covid-19 by other patients’
Published
Hospital patients were more likely to be infected with Covid-19 by other patients than healthcare workers, research has suggested.Full Article
Published
Hospital patients were more likely to be infected with Covid-19 by other patients than healthcare workers, research has suggested.Full Article
Patients must be 12 years of age and older weighing at least 88 pounds with confirmed COVID-19 and other high-risk factors. Read..
With Muhyiddin gone, number counting begins in earnest, king calls for an era of “new politics”
Muhyiddin..