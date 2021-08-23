UK recovery slows due to staff shortages and supply chain issues
Published
Flash purchasing managers’ index in August drops to six-month low, undershooting analysts’ expectationsFull Article
Published
Flash purchasing managers’ index in August drops to six-month low, undershooting analysts’ expectationsFull Article
(EurActiv) — Business activity in the euro zone grew strongly this month, only dipping from July’s two-decade high monthly..
Production lines halted, lead times extended and options removed from cars all over the world
As the shortage of..