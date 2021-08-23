4,700 Covid cases thought to be linked to Cornwall music festival
Published
Almost 5,000 coronavirus cases have emerged that are suspected to be linked to a music festival in Cornwall earlier this month.Full Article
Published
Almost 5,000 coronavirus cases have emerged that are suspected to be linked to a music festival in Cornwall earlier this month.Full Article
Almost 5,000 coronavirus cases are believed to be linked to a surf and music festival in Cornwall.
Stevie Nicks , Cancels All
2021 Concerts, Due to Health
Concerns.
Stevie Nicks , Cancels All
2021 Concerts, Due..