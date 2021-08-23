According to electoral rules government money should not be used for party political work.Full Article
Boris Johnson 'broke ministerial code' after taking plane to campaign in by-election
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson broke ministerial code jetting to the Hartlepool by-election on taxpayer funds, Conservative Party spending return suggests
The Conservatives' official spending return says it spent nothing on transport costs in the Hartlepool by-election. But Boris..
Business Insider