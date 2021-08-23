Jurgen Klopp ‘wrong’ to single out Burnley players, says Sean Dyche
Published
Sean Dyche has hit back at Jurgen Klopp following the Liverpool manager’s criticism of Burnley’s challenges in the Reds’ 2-0 win on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Sean Dyche has hit back at Jurgen Klopp following the Liverpool manager’s criticism of Burnley’s challenges in the Reds’ 2-0 win on Saturday.Full Article
Jurgen Klopp wasn't happy with the Clarets' style, but Sean Dyche thought they gave a good account of themselves