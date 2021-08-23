A record 828 migrants were intercepted by the UK while crossing the English Channel on Saturday, the Home Office says.Full Article
More than 800 migrants intercepted crossing English Channel in new daily record
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
High numbers of migrants cross the English Channel on Monday
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Scenes from a beach in Kent, where at least 430 migrants made the journey across the English Channel to the UK on Monday, a new..
Advertisement
More coverage
Mother creates anti-bullying app after son is picked on
There’s a new app on the market meant to combat bullying and save lives.
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas