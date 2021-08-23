Michail Antonio brace sends him into record books and West Ham top of the league
Published
Michail Antonio’s two late goals fired the striker into the West Ham record books and the Hammers to the top of the Premier League.Full Article
Published
Michail Antonio’s two late goals fired the striker into the West Ham record books and the Hammers to the top of the Premier League.Full Article
Michail Antonio stands out on his own on the list of West Ham's Premier League scorers - so it was fitting he danced with himself.
Michail Antonio breaks Paolo Di Canio's long-lasting record as West Ham's Premier League top goalscorer, after a quick-fire brace..