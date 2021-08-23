Viewers at home were on the edge of their seat as Millie and Liam took the crown and walked away with £50,000.Full Article
Love Island's Millie Court and Liam Reardon crowned winners of 2021 series
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Love Island newcomer AJ Bunker has her sights set on Liam Reardon
Bang Media International Limited
‘Love Island’ newcomer AJ Bunker has her sights set on Liam Reardon ahead of the re-coupling with is set to take place on..
Love Island crowns its 2021 winners
Belfast Telegraph