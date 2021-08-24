Cambridge University to lead UK’s largest autism study
Published
Cambridge researchers will on Tuesday launch the UK’s largest ever study into autism, aiming to achieve better levels of support and understanding for autistic people.Full Article
Published
Cambridge researchers will on Tuesday launch the UK’s largest ever study into autism, aiming to achieve better levels of support and understanding for autistic people.Full Article
The Spectrum 10K project will recruit 10,000 autistic people from across the UK in order to boost understanding of how biological..
With some 700,000 autistic people in the UK, the study’s organisers say they will attempt to better understand what causes the..