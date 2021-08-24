Jesy Nelson's fresh snub to Leigh Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards after Little Mix exit
Published
She ignored Perrie Edwards' baby news over the weekend - and now she is suspiciously absent from Leigh-Anne's post on social media too.Full Article
Published
She ignored Perrie Edwards' baby news over the weekend - and now she is suspiciously absent from Leigh-Anne's post on social media too.Full Article
The star left the chart topping pop group, which also features Perrie Edwards, Leigh Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirwall, earlier this..
Little Mix is celebrating their 10 year anniversary TODAY (August 19)! Current members Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and..