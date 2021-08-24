Nicola Sturgeon today (August 24) announced 4323 new coronavirus cases in Scotland in the past 24 hours - a new daily recordFull Article
COVID restrictions 'could be reimposed' if cases continue to rise, says first minister
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Covid cases in Scotland double over past week, Sturgeon says
ODN
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland has seen one of the sharpest rises in Covid cases throughout the pandemic, with..
Advertisement
More coverage
Sri Lankan Churches Mark ‘Silent Black Protest Day’
Eurasia Review
By Quintus Colombage
(UCA News) — Catholic churches across Sri Lanka hoisted black flags to mark “Silent Black..