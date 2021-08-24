Scotland’s coronavirus inquiry to begin by end of year
The Scottish Government will begin an independent inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the end of the year, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Full Article
The First Minister has said the Scottish inquiry would get underway this year, ahead of the UK Government investigation due next..