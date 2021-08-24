The death of the musician, who lived in Devon, was announced by his publicist on Tuesday.Full Article
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
North Devon Journal0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80
Deutsche Welle
The octogenarian rocker "passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," a spokesperson said...
Advertisement
More coverage
The Rolling Stones are in mourning after death of drummer Charlie Watts aged 80
Daily Record
The sad news follows Charlie's absence from the band's No Filter tour, which he pulled out of a few weeks ago.
-
Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dead at 80
TMZ.com
-
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dead at 80
CBC.ca
-
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies, aged 80
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer, dies at 80
Chicago S-T