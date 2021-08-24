The August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of US troops still stands despite a G7 appeal to keep the air bridge from Kabul open.Full Article
Boris Johnson fails to persuade Joe Biden to extend Afghan evacuation deadline
'Special relationship' under strain
Boris Johnson says he'll ask US President Joe Biden to extend his 31 August deadline to leave Afghanistan.
PM to personally plead with Biden to extend deadline for US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Boris Johnson will personally plead with Joe Biden to extend a deadline for US troops leaving Afghanistan to allow more people to..
What the papers say – August 23
PM expected to press for Afghan rescue extension in G7 meeting with Biden
