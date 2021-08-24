The family are travelling down from Doncaster for the event, but had to hastily rebook after the hotel cancelled all its bookings.Full Article
Reading Festival-goers have hotel booking cancelled for Afghan refugees
Surrey Mirror0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Canterbury Abbots Barton Hotel staff 'working hard' to help Afghan refugees settle in quickly
Sevenoaks Chronicle
106 nationals are being housed as part of the project
Kent shows strong support for Afghan refugees with vigil and hotel rooms
Sevenoaks Chronicle