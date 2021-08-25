Number of young people smoking rose by a quarter in first lockdown
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'A ticking time bomb': More than 650,000 people under 34 took up smoking in the first lockdown
Sky News
The number of young people who smoke increased by a quarter during the first coronavirus lockdown, new research suggests.
Advertisement
More coverage
UK Cancer nurse overwhelmed after cheerleading pals wave her off to EVERY chemo session
A cancer nurse was overwhelmed with kindness when her cheerleading pals lined the streets outside her home to wave her off to EVERY..
SWNS STUDIO