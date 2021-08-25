Gatwick still planning to bring emergency runway into routine use
Published
Gatwick is pressing ahead with its plan to bring its emergency runway into regular use despite the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Full Article
Published
Gatwick is pressing ahead with its plan to bring its emergency runway into regular use despite the collapse in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Full Article
BBC Local News: Sussex -- The airport revives plans to use its emergency runway for routine flights despite a fall in demand.
GATWICK Airport has announced plans to convert its emergency runway for routine use - creating almost 20,000 new jobs.