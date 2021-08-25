Edinburgh's George IV Bridge fire: Roads shut for the 'foreseeable'
Published
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- George IV Bridge as well as Candlemaker Row will stay closed following the blaze in Edinburgh's Old Town.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- George IV Bridge as well as Candlemaker Row will stay closed following the blaze in Edinburgh's Old Town.Full Article
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- Police are urging people to avoid the area around George IV Bridge where several..
One person has been taken to hospital as a large fire at George IV Bridge in Edinburgh has closed several roads in the city centre.