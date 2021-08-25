US says around 1,500 Americans remain in Afghanistan
Published
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the administration believes about 1,500 American citizens remain in Afghanistan, 12 days into a massive US military airlift.Full Article
Watch VideoU.S. President Joe Biden declared Tuesday he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing a risky airlift of..
By C. Todd Lopez
Using U.S. C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules aircraft along with coalition and partner airlift,..