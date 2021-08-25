Man held for ‘contaminating food with syringes’ at supermarkets in west London
A man has been arrested on suspicion of contaminating food with a syringe at three supermarkets in west London, a council has said.Full Article
A man suspected of contaminating food with a syringe at three supermarkets in west London has been arrested, a council has said.