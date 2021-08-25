Ongoing staff shortages due to 'pingdemic', a global lack of microchips and summer shutdowns of factories blamed for manufacturing problems.Full Article
UK car production ‘plummeted’ in July to lowest level for the month since 1956
Car production in July hits lowest level since 1956
BBC News
Microchip shortages and staff being told to self-isolate has contributed to shortages in production.
