Ms Shaw died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in the city just over three weeks after her first dose of the vaccineFull Article
BBC presenter Lisa Shaw died due to rare complications from AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Husband of BBC presenter who died after COVID vaccine pays emotional tribute
The husband of BBC journalist Lisa Shaw, who died from blood clots in the brain as a result of the AstraZeneca vaccine, has called..
Yahoo News
Lisa Shaw: Presenter's death due to complications of Covid vaccine
Lisa Shaw died after developing headaches shortly after being vaccinated against Covid-19.
BBC News