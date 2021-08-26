Conservative MPs say Universal Credit uplift should be made permanent
Published
Two Conservative MPs have urged the prime minister to abandon plans to cut Universal Credit in October.Full Article
Published
Two Conservative MPs have urged the prime minister to abandon plans to cut Universal Credit in October.Full Article
Boris Johnson is facing pressure from members of his own Conservative backbenches to reverse plans to cut Universal Credit payments..
Two Conservative MPs write to Boris Johnson urging him to listen to warnings about the benefit cut.