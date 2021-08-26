Explosion confirmed outside Kabul airport amid evacuation efforts
Published
An explosion has been heard outside Kabul airport following warnings that a terror attack could be launched in the final phases of the evacuation effort.Full Article
Published
An explosion has been heard outside Kabul airport following warnings that a terror attack could be launched in the final phases of the evacuation effort.Full Article
By Steve Herman and Jeff Seldin
President Joe Biden said the U.S. will stick to its August 31 deadline for..