How you can help Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban takeover
Published
THOUSANDS of refugees are fleeing Afghanistan as part of an evacuation by withdrawing British and American forces.Full Article
Published
THOUSANDS of refugees are fleeing Afghanistan as part of an evacuation by withdrawing British and American forces.Full Article
The council already pledged to help 80 people earlier in July
American University of Afghanistan students are told they cannot evacuate after hours waiting. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has..