Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England
Published
Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.Full Article
Published
Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.Full Article
Spelthorne had the lowest infection rate in Surrey in the latest weekly figures from Public Health England
Of the 312 local areas in England, 201 (64%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 108 (35%) have seen a fall and three are..