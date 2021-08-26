Joe Root leads tributes as former England captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86
Joe Root led the tributes following news of the death of former England and Sussex captain Ted Dexter at the age of 86.Full Article
The former Sussex and England cricket captain Ted Dexter has died at the age of 86. Dexter, known as Lord Ted because of his aloof..
Former England captain Ted Dexter has been remembered as someone who “squeezed every last drop out of his life” after his death..