Man charged with food contamination at London supermarkets
Published
A 37-year-old man has been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three supermarkets in west London.Full Article
Published
A 37-year-old man has been charged with contaminating or interfering with goods with intent at three supermarkets in west London.Full Article
Police have sought to reassure the public after a man was arrested on suspicion of injecting food with needles at three local..
A man suspected of contaminating food with a syringe at three supermarkets in west London has been arrested, a council has said.