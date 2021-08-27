Contactless payment limit to jump to £100 in October
The limit on contactless payments is set to rise for the second time in less than two years from October as the Government tries to get people to spend more in shops.Full Article
The current spending limit is capped at £45.
UK Finance announced a new GBP 100 spending limit when using contactless payments, including Apple Pay, to go into effect on..