Crawley: Boys shot with air rifle while playing football
Published
BBC Local News: Sussex -- A 47-year-old man is under arrest after two boys were shot while playing near a primary school.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sussex -- A 47-year-old man is under arrest after two boys were shot while playing near a primary school.Full Article
A 47-year-old man has been arrested after two boys were shot with an air rifle while playing football near a West Sussex primary..
A MAN has been arrested after two boys were shot with an air rifle while they played football with their friends.