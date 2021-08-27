Drunk e-scooter rider stopped by police while using motorway to get home
A drunken e-scooter rider was stopped by police while using the motorway to get home after a night out in Birmingham.
A drunk e-scooter rider was spotted trying to use a motorway to get home after a night out in Birmingham.
The male was heading along the Aston Expressway after a night out in Birmingham.