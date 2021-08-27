Thomas Frank relishing locking horns with former Brentford boss Dean Smith
Published
The Premier League might still be unknown territory for Brentford but boss Thomas Frank will come up against some familiar faces on Saturday.Full Article
Published
The Premier League might still be unknown territory for Brentford but boss Thomas Frank will come up against some familiar faces on Saturday.Full Article
The head coach was speaking ahead of tomorrow's Premier League game against former Bees head coach
Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is looking forward to an “emotional” reunion with former club Brentford on Saturday.