UK records 38,046 new COVID cases and 100 more deaths
Published
The UK has recorded 38,046 new COVID cases and 100 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
Published
The UK has recorded 38,046 new COVID cases and 100 more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, according to government data.Full Article
A total of 494 people are in hospital and 49 patients are currently receiving treatment in intensive care.
Britain is reporting more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases a day, but the public seems to have moved on. Experts say this could be..